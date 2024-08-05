Olympic MVP ladder: Who’s on top entering the knockout rounds?

The group stage of the Olympic men’s basketball tournament is in the rearview, with eight countries still in the hunt for a medal after a rollicking week of games at Lille’s Stade Pierre-Mauroy.

But while we’ve already taken stock of which teams have impressed the most so far, an off day ahead of the quarterfinals on Tuesday gives us a chance to take a look at the best individual performances as well. This is, after all, quite possibly the most talented field in the history of Olympic men’s basketball, and the biggest names haven’t disappointed. But which star has shone the brightest? Who has the inside track for tournament MVP honors?

We’ve ranked the top 10 MVP candidates below, based on a mix of how well they’ve played so far and how likely it is that their team can make a run in the knockout stage.

SEE MORE: Men’s basketball knockout bracket revealed: U.S. draws Brazil, France to face Canada

Olympic men’s basketball MVP ladder: Who’s on top?

10. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Greece

Stats: 27 points per game (1st in Olympics), 7.7 rebounds per game (8th), 3.7 assists per game, 69% FG

Why he could be higher: He’s one of the three or four best basketball players on planet Earth, a force of nature when he’s barreling to the rim. The Greek Freak has put teams on his back countless times before, and if he does the same against Germany on Tuesday, he’ll rocket up these rankings.

Why he’s here: If this were a ranking based simply on talent and individual performance, he’d obviously be a lot higher. But Greece snuck into the knockout round by the skin of its teeth with a 1-2 record, and now it draws a brutal matchup against undefeated Germany. A quarterfinal exit feels far more likely than a deep run right now, which hinders Giannis’s MVP chances quite a bit.

9. Franz Wagner, Germany

Stats: 21.7 ppg (3rd), 5 rpg, 51.1% FG

Why he could be higher: Coming off a breakout NBA season with the Orlando Magic, Wagner hasn’t missed a beat in Paris, excelling on both ends of the floor — especially in the blowout win against France to end group play. Through three games, Germany has looked like Team USA’s biggest obstacle to a fifth straight gold medal, rampaging through Group B in impressive fashion. If the Germans do in fact take home gold, Wagner will be one of — if not the — biggest reasons why.

Why he’s here: Wagner isn’t Germany’s primary offensive engine — more on that guy in a bit — which hampers him some in these rankings.

8. Josh Giddey, Australia

Stats: 15 ppg, 6.7 apg (8th), 8.7 rpg (7th), 47.1% FG, 42.9% 3P

Why he could be higher: Giddey has been among the biggest revelations of this tournament so far. Australia has put its offense into his hands as a point-forward, and the new Chicago Bull has excelled, showcasing excellent vision and feel — and, most importantly, knocking down shots from outside, the last missing piece to his offensive game. The Aussies will go as far as their best player takes them, and this team has authored plenty of big moments on the Olympic stage.

Why he’s here: The Dunkaroos face a tough path to the medal rounds, with Nikola Jokic and Serbia in the quarters and then a potential showdown with the U.S. in the semifinals. Plus, Giddey doesn’t have as long a track record of this caliber of play as the guys ahead of him on this list.

7. RJ Barrett, Canada

Stats: 21 ppg (4th), 4 rpg, 3.7 apg, 59.5% FG, 45.5% 3P

Why he could be higher: If Germany isn’t the U.S.’s biggest rival, Canada is; and if the Canadians do in fact pull off a gold-medal upset, it’s not hard to imagine Barrett being the biggest reason why. You could make the argument that Barrett is the most important player in this whole tournament. When he’s knocking down the open looks Shai Gilgeous-Alexander gives him and attacking closeouts decisively, Canada looks almost unstoppable. When he’s not, things begin to bog down a bit, and this roster’s lack of secondary playmaking outside of SGA becomes stark.

Why he’s here: As good as Barrett has been, this is SGA’s team.

SEE MORE: Four questions ahead of U.S. men’s basketball quarterfinal vs. Brazil

6. Victor Wembanyama, France

Stats: 17 ppg (14th), 10.7 rpg (2nd), 2 bpg (2nd), 2.7 spg (1st) 48.6% FG, 43.8% 3P

Why he could be higher: You read those numbers, right? Wemby has been an absolute sensation in his first Olympics, second among all players in rebounds and blocks, first in steals and lethal from beyond the arc. He’s just 20 years old, but he’s already the best player and undisputed leader of a medal contender.

Why he’s here: This is less to do with Wemby as such and more to do with his team: I just don’t have a ton of faith in France’s ability to make a deep run here, much less get past Canada in the quarterfinal. The French backcourt is a real weakness, and it leads to dry spells on offense that nearly cost it against Japan and did cost it dearly against Germany.

5. Nikola Jokic, Serbia

Stats: 18.7 ppg (9th), 11 rpg (1st), 7 apg (6th), 64.5% FG

Why he could be higher: Death, taxes and Nikola Jokic flirting with a triple-double. The three-time NBA MVP has been as-advertised in Paris: Even in Serbia’s blowout loss to the U.S., his team played the Americans evenly when he was on the floor before cratering when he hit the bench. We know how great Jokic is; the only question is whether he can mount the sort of run that would put him in MVP contention.

Why he’s here: Alas, even if Serbia gets past a game Australia squad, it will run into the U.S. in the semifinals, and the Americans present a particularly difficult matchup from an athleticism standpoint. If I had more faith in Serbia getting to the medal round, Jokic would be even higher.

4. Kevin Durant, United States

Stats: 16 ppg, 2 apg, 1.3 spg, 63.6% FG, 71.4% 3P

Why he could be higher: Put simply, he’s Kevin freaking Durant. He hasn’t spent a ton of time on the court so far as he works his way back from a mid-June calf strain, but he’s been deadly when he has played — 71.4% from deep! — and his Olympic resume speaks for itself: He’s Team USA’s all-time leading scorer, and if the Americans want a fifth straight gold, KD is going to have to play a huge part.

Why he’s here: This felt like the ceiling for a player we just haven’t seen all that much of yet in Paris, through no fault of his own.

SEE MORE: How to watch the U.S. men’s basketball team at the Paris Olympics: TV and stream schedule

3. Dennis Schroder, Germany

Stats: 19.7 ppg (6th), 9 apg (1st), 1.7 spg (7th), 54.8% FG, 40.9% 3P

Why he could be higher: From a purely statistical standpoint, there’s a pretty good argument that no one has been better in these Olympics than Schroder, the engine behind Germany’s devastating offense. Schroder torched France’s vaunted defense in group play, and if he keeps knocking down shots like this, good luck.

Why he’s here: The two players ahead of Schroder have longer track records of elite play, and while Germany has earned the right to be considered gold-medal contenders, Canada and the U.S. boast deeper rosters.

2. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Canada

Stats: 19 ppg (7th), 4 apg, 4 rpg, 1.7 spg (7th), 58.1% FG, 37.5% 3P

Why he could be higher: How scary is it that it doesn’t feel like SGA has even hit fifth gear yet? He had a real argument to win NBA MVP honors this past season, and he’s probably the best guard on the planet right now. With Barrett providing an ideal running mate, he’s in position to make a deep run with Canada, and if he does, these numbers will get even gaudier as he takes over more games.

Why he’s here: Barrett has arguably had a bigger impact on Canada’s three wins so far, and the U.S. deserves to be gold-medal favorites until proven otherwise — which means that the U.S. deserves to occupy the top spot here.

1. LeBron James, United States

Stats: 14.3 ppg, 6.7 rpg, 7.3 apg (4th), 64.3% FG

Why he’s here: LeBron’s numbers don’t leap off the page compared to some of the other players on this list, but that has as much to do with his teammates and the way the U.S. breezed through group play as anything. James is the heart and soul of this team — “I’m so grateful to have him back,” Durant said — and is still the primary offensive orchestrator for a group that needs someone to keep the ball moving and get everyone involved. The 39-year-old can still ramp it up when the chips are down, and if the U.S. finishes off its drive for five, the best bet is on James being the leading man.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.