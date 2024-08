U.S. fencing’s ‘Wreck-It Ralfs’ reflect on team bond, future after historic women’s team foil victory

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.

Advertise with Us!

Get our App

SOU: State of the University

Five on 5

In This Together

If Not Now, When?

Our website uses cookies to improve your experience. Learn more about: Privacy Policy