Olympic table tennis preview, Aug. 4: Team matches start tomorrow

With the latest Olympic table tennis singles champions crowned, the sports shifts its focus back to the teams events.

China returns to the Games in usual full-force domination. After winning four of the five gold medals in Tokyo, and capturing three more in the singles competition, China will look to leave Paris with five gold medals.

Here’s the top players, matches and storylines to watch on Day 10 of the Olympic table tennis tournament.

SEE MORE: How to watch table tennis at the Paris Olympics: TV and stream schedule

Men’s teams

Ma Long, considered the greatest table tennis player of all time, officially begins his final Olympic gold medal campaign on Monday. After not competing in the men’s singles event, Ma joins teammates Fan Zhendong and Wang Chuqin, who both have already captured a gold in this Games, to capture his very own.

The Chinese men’s team is set to play its Round of 16 match on Tuesday.

Monday will see Sweden take on Denmark, Canada face Germany, and Slovenia fight France.

MEN’S TEAMS SCHEDULES AND STANDINGS

Women’s teams

After losing the gold medal in this event in Tokyo, China returns ready to rumble and rewrite history.

Led by Sun Yingsha and Chen Meng, the silver and gold singles medalists of the Games, there is no doubt that they are the medal favorite. The Chinese women’s team will take on Egypt in the Round of 16.

Other matches on Monday’s schedule include: France vs. Thailand, Brazil vs. South Korea and Poland taking on Japan.

WOMEN’S TEAMS SCHEDULE AND STANDINGS

