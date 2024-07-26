Olympic table tennis preview, July 27: China starts Olympic gold quest

The 2024 Paris Olympic table tennis tournament kicks off on Saturday, when the top table tennis players from around the world will start their ultimate paddle battles in an effort to take home the gold.

China returns to the Games in usual full-force domination. After winning four of the five gold medals in Tokyo, China will look to close that fifth and final gold medal in Paris.

Here’s the top players, matches and storylines to watch on day one of the Olympic table tennis tournament.

SEE MORE: How to watch table tennis at the Paris Olympics: TV and stream schedule

Dominant alone, even better together

China’s top players Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha will team up to take on the mixed doubles competition. Wang will be making his Olympic debut, and enters as the world No. 1. Sun clinched the silver in Tokyo, but as regining world champion, will be looking to upgrade to gold. The pair are a gold medal favorite, and are likely to take home China’s first mixed doubles gold medal. The terrific tandem start their campaign against Egypt’s Omar Assar and Dina Meshref.

Hometown heroes

Paris will become the city of brotherly love over the course of the 2024 Games, as brothers Felix and Alexis Lebrun of France will make their Olympic debut. The pair will look to dismantle the dominance of China in the men’s singles tournament, as well as the men’s teams event. Alexis, who at 20-years-old is three years Alexis’ senior, will start his first Games in mixed doubles, pairing with compatriot Yuan Jianan. The two will spar Lin Yunru and Chen Siyu of Chinese Taipei.

A different red, white and blue

The table tennis tournament will see red, white and blue tomorrow – and not from the French flags. Team USA will see half of their team start their journey to capture the country’s first Olympic medal in table tennis. California native Kanak Jha will contend with Vladislav Ursu in the men’s singles preliminary round.

On the women’s singles side, 21-year-old Amy Wang will make her Olympic debut in her first round match against Priscilla Tommy of Vanuatu. The New Jersey native is the most recent World Cup champ, and in 2023 won the Pan Am Games in the team event with fellow Team USA members, Rachel Sung and Lily Zhang.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.