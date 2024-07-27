Olympic table tennis recap, July 27: Japan’s mixed doubles team stunned, Luxembourg veteran Ni advances

Japan’s world No. 2 table tennis mixed doubles team, Hina Hayata and Tomokazu Harimoto, were upset by North Korea’s Ri Jong Sik and Kim Kum Yong 4-1 in the first round at the Paris Olympics, losing the chance to retain the country’s gold medal.

The 49-minute match at the South Paris Arena ended in a shocking defeat for the Japanese pair, who were considered top contenders for the title and challengers to the Chinese team.

“They are far trickier opponents than many others. We saw them previously at some other events and they performed far better today compared to that,” Harimoto said of the North Koreans who will face Sweden in the quarterfinals.

China’s top-ranked mixed doubles team, Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha, easily advanced with a 4-0 victory over Egypt, setting the stage for what they hope will be a gold medal sweep. They next face Taiwan in the last eight.

Luxembourg’s Ni Xialian, 61, the oldest athlete to compete in table tennis, beat Turkey’s Sibel Altinkaya in the round of 64, continuing a record-breaking journey in her sixth Olympics.

French fans, cheering loudly for everyone but especially their home favorites, had a mixed day. Despite Alexis Lebrun and Yuan Jia Nan’s efforts, they lost 4-2 to the higher-ranked Taiwan team of Chen Szu-Yu and Lin Yun-Ju in the mixed doubles.

But home advantage might have helped 19-year-old Frenchwoman Prithika Pavade on Saturday as she returned to her second Olympics and advanced to the round of 32 in the women’s singles by beating Iranian Neda Shahsavari 4-1.

The North Korean team have made fewer international appearances over the past three years compared to other players, leaving them as something of a mystery to their rivals.

Their tightly contested match with Japan saw the North Korea pair gaining momentum from the onset and maintaining a high level of play throughout the second half.

Despite the setback, Hayata and Harimoto will continue to compete in more events at the Paris Games.

“Anything could happen. I hope to play better in the singles and team events,” Harimoto added.

Their elimination is a blow to Japan’s medal hopes and a boost for their rivals, including the dominant Chinese team.

Ni Xialian’s former China teammate, the 58-year-old Zeng Zhiying, saw her Olympic debut representing Chile end earlier on Saturday as she lost 4-1 to Lebanon’s Mariana Sahakia.

Team USA captures two wins

Kanak Jha won 4-0 in his preliminary match against Vladislav Ursu to make it to the round of 64. In her Olympic debut match, Amy Wang‘s definitive 4-0 over Priscilla Tommy of Vanuatu will see the California native advance to the Round of 32.

