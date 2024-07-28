Olympic table tennis recap, July 28: Sun and Wang march towards gold

China’s top seeds and world number ones in the women’s and men’s singles, Sun Yingsha and Wang Chuqin, cruised into the Round of 32 in table tennis singles on Sunday, one step closer to their gold medal ambitions.

Sun secured a straightforward victory with a clean 4-0 win over Brazil’s Giulia Takahashi. In contrast, Wang’s victory was more hard-earned after a comeback victory over Slovenia’s Wang Yang. After losing the initial set, Chuqin adjusted his play to be more aggressive, ultimately triumphing with the support of Chinese fans cheering his name with a 4-1 score.

Yang, who was born and trained in China and moved to Slovenia at age 15, said he was surprised that he could win the first set. “I just gave it all in the beginning,” said Yang. “But then I actually wanted to win, and I got nervous.”

China’s Sun and Wang, each competing in three events in table tennis, have a shot to walk home with multiple gold medals given China’s dominance in the event. At the Tokyo Olympics, Sun won gold in the team event and silver in singles, losing to her Chinese teammate Chen Meng in the singles final. Wang was an unused reserve in the team event.

Juggling multiple events means a double game day for the duo, as they will face off against Taiwan’s Lin Yun-ju and Chen Szu-yu on Sunday afternoon.

“This is going to be a tough match for us, so we are trying to adjust our mindset to mixed doubles players as soon as possible,” said Sun.

Japan’s Hina Hayata, after a surprise loss to the North Korean team in the mixed doubles match on Saturday, reclaimed her confidence by defeating Italy’s Debora Vivarelli with an easy 4-0 score.

While missing out on the opportunity to successfully defend Japan’s gold medal in the mixed doubles, Hayata says she enjoys being in control again by playing singles.

“The progress of the match was entirely up to me, and whether I won or lost was also solely my responsibility. Given that, I can reflect everything I wanted to do in the match,” Hayata said.

Team USA

Kanak Jha secured his spot in the round of 32 after defeating Daeseong Cho 4-2.

