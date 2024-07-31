Olympic tennis preview, August 1: Women’s semis, men’s quarterfinals

The final four women of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games have their rackets at the ready to embark on one final battle to beat to make it to the finals. On the men’s side, quarterfinal matches will carve out the last quartet to move into the semifinals.

Here’s who to watch and what to know ahead of Day 5 of the Olympic tennis tournament.

Women’s semifinals





The women’s semifinals pits Poland’s Iga Swiatek against China’s Zheng Qinwen. The pair will meet four the seventh time at the Olympics, and in their six previous spats, Swiatek has come out on top. Swiatek, the world No. 1 and top seed at the Olympic tournament has won four of her five Grand Slam titles at Roland-Garros. Zheng, the world No. 6, has yet to take home any Grand Slam titles, but has already made history in this tournament, as she is the second Chinese player to reach the Olympic semifinals.

Donna Vekic from Croatia and Anna Karolina Schmiedlova of Slovakia will spar in the second semifinal. The pair has only previously met once at Luxemborg in 2018, where Donna Vekic dropped a singular game in their Round of 32 match. Vekic’s Olympic semifinal spot comes after the 28-year-old had a career-best Grand Slam showing at Wimbledon last month, also making it to the semifinals there. Schmiedlova’s Grand Slam record this year is not as successful, she’s crashed out in the first round of every major so far.

WOMEN’S SINGLES BRACKET

Men’s quarterfinals





Top seed Novak Djokovic will be one step closer to the gold medal that has eluded him throughout his Olympic career if he can upend No. 8 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas. Should Djokovic prove successful in their quarterfinal match, he will become the first player, man or woman, to reach the singles semifinals at the Olympics on four occasions.

Defending French Open champion Carlos Alcaraz has had a swimming Olympic debut. Besides singles, the young Spaniard formed one-half of the super smash doubles duo, “Nadal-Caraz”, with compatriot Rafael Nadal. The pair made it to the quarterfinals before facing defeat. In singles, he is set to next contend with American Tommy Paul. Paul has become the 10th American man to make it to the Olympic quarterfinals since Seoul 1988. Should Alcaraz push past Paul and make it to the final, he could become the youngest player to win the Olympic men’s singles gold medal.

Reigning Olympic men’s champion Alexander Zverev is set to tussle with Italy’s Lorenzo Musetti. In the pair’s only meeting in 2022, Zverev took a set off Musetti on clay before the Italian retired. Musetti has momentum going into this top-level match, as the No. 11 seed made an unexpected semifinal run at Wimbledon last month.

In what will be their sixth fight, No. 6 seed Casper Ruud of Norway will take on Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime. Ruud leads 3-2 in their meetings, but Auger-Aliassime has one Grand Slam semifinal run under his belt, at the 2021 U.S. Open.

MEN’S SINGLES BRACKET

