Olympic tennis preview, July 28: Rafael Nadal begins singles gold pursuit, Gauff debuts

The 2024 Paris Olympic Games tennis tournament’s day one washout will see a day two rush to get play underway at Roland-Garros. Tennis fans, rejoice! The day two tennis schedule will featured 68 matches – yes, you read that right – throughout the day.

There will sure to be plenty of must-see, can’t miss, and o-m-g moments on day 2, and NBC Olympics is here to help you keep up with all the action. Here’s the top matches you don’t want to miss.

SEE MORE: How to watch Novak Djokovic at the 2024 Paris Olympics

Men’s events

The King of Clay, and recent Olympic torch bearer Rafael Nadal will begin his gold medal men’s singles campaign on day two of the Olympic tennis tournament. The Spaniard is second up on the Phillippe Chatrier Court, taking on Hungary’s Martin Fucsovics. Should the two-time gold medalist emerge victorious, he will clash with Novak Djokovic in Round 2.

Reigning Olympic champion Alexander Zverev of Germany will start his title defense with a match against Spain’s Jaume Munar. Fifth seed Alex De Minaur of Australia will tussle with Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff on Court 7, and No. 8 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas will battle with Zizou Bergs of Belgium.

The man, the myth and the Muzza legend, Andy Murray, will play the last of his first-round Olympic matches, when he and partner Dan Evans duel with Japan’s Taro Daniel and Kei Nishikori. Murray, a two-time gold medalist is set to retire at the end of Olympic tennis tournament run.

Women’s matches

Top American woman Coco Gauff will finally make her Olympic debut against Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic. Her doubles partner, fifth seed Jessica Pegula will spar with Viktorija Golubic, and rounding out American women’s tennis action, No. 8 seed Danielle “Danimal” Collins will contend with Germany’s Laura Siegemund.

Recent Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova is first-on on Chatrier against Sara Tormo Sorribes of Spain, and 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko will look to make it past past her Olympic best by wining her first round match against Camila Osorio of Colombia.

Olympic tennis order of play, July 28

Read the full Olympic tennis schedule and order of play.

