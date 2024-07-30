Olympic tennis preview, July 31: Women’s quarterfinals

The Olympic tennis stage is set on Day 5, as the final eight in the women’s singles event will take to the clay and clash for a seat to the semifinals at Roland-Garros. Men will tussle for a chance to lock into the quarterfinals, and doubles play continues.

Here’s who to watch and what to know ahead of Day 5 of the Olympic tennis tournament.

Women’s quarterfinals





Kicking off quarterfinal play on Philippe-Chatrier Court will see No. 6 seed Zheng Qinwen take on three-time Grand Slam champion Angelique Kerber. Kerber’s quarterfinal run at the Olympics is especially sweet, as before the tournament started, the German announced that the Games would be her final professional tennis event. While Keber has plenty of practice in deep-runs at big tournaments, Zheng’s best Grand Slam appearance only came in January, after she finished runner-up at the Australian Open.

Two women who sit next to each other currently in the WTA rankings, Marta Kostyuk (No. 12) and Donna Vekic (No. 13), are set to have a quarterfinal spar. The pair only first played each other a couple of months ago on the very same courts at the French Open, where Vekic topped the Ukranian, 7-5, 6-4.

Joining Kerber on her tennis goodbye tour is American Danielle Collins, who previously announced that she will retire from professional tennis at the end of the year. The former collegiate tennis standout has had a thrilling run so far in her Olympic debut, clocking three-set match sagas against Denmark’s Caroline Wozniacki and Camila Osorio on her way to the final eight. Collins will face world No. 1 and first seed, Iga Swiatek. Swiatek comes into the Olympic tennis tournament as a five-time Grand Slam champion, four of which she captured at Roland-Garros. The pair has faced off six times before, and Swiatek leads 6-1 to Collins.

Closing out Day 5’s quarterfinal action will be No. 9 seed Barbora Krejcikova competing against Anna Karolina Schmiedlova of Slovakia. The Olympics will be the pair’s first meeting, and Krejcikova, hot off her 2024 Wimbledon final, is sure to rely on her winning momentum. Krejcikova is also already a gold medalist – she took home the women’s doubles title at the Tokyo Games alongside partner Katerina Siniakova.

WOMEN’S SINGLES BRACKET

Must-watch matches

As the women will be sliding on the clay for a semifinal spot, the men’s Round 3 singles matches are sure to entertain.

The men’s top seed Novak Djokovic will star on show court in the first match of the day against Germany’s Dominik Koepfer. The Serbian tennis superstar secured his Round 2 spot after he defeated Rafael Nadal in the second round in the tandem’s 60th meeting.

While the King of Clay was booted early, the newly dubbed Prince of Clay, Carlos Alcaraz, will have to dismiss opponent Roman Safiullin to punch his ticket to the semifinals.

2020 Tokyo Games defending champion Alex Zverev of Germany will face Australia’s Alexei Popyrin third on Lenglen Court.

Top American man Taylor Fritz will have a long Day 5, as the No. 7 seed is set to play not once, not twice, but thrice on Wednesday, across the men’s singles, doubles, and mixed doubles events. His first match of the day will be in singles against No. 11 seed, Lorenzo Musetti.

MEN’S SINGLES BRACKET

