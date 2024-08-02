Olympic tennis recap, Aug. 2: Djokovic to face Alcaraz in men’s final

Day 7 of the Olympic tennis tournament saw Olympic medal dreams dashed, and a gilded final winner.

Here’s the glittering results from Day 7.

Men’s singles blockbuster final staged

The men’s singles final is set, and it’s a must-watch matchup.

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic and Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz, seeded No. 1 and 2 respectively, are due to duel for the gold medal on Sunday after both won their semifinal matches.

Alcaraz will be the youngest man since the 1988 Games to reach the men’s singles final. Djokovic became the oldest player in history to reach an Olympic tennis final in the singles event.



SEE MORE: Novak Djokovic rolls into his first Olympic gold medal final

Siniakova, Machac make history

For the first time in history, Czechia has captured the gold medal in mixed doubles at the Olympics.

Katerina Siniakova and Tomas Machac took home the mixed Olympic title on Friday, after the pair defeated Xinyu Wang and Zhizhen Zheng of China in the mixed doubles final, 6-2, 5-7, 10-8.

MATCH REPORT l MATCH STATS

SEE MORE: Czechia captures gold in the Olympic tennis mixed doubles

Men’s doubles final set

The men’s doubles final is set for Saturday, after Matt Ebden and John Peers of Australia bested Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul, 7-5, 6-2, in the men’s doubles semifinal.

MATCH STATS

The pair will face the determined team of Americans Rajeev Ram and Austin Krajicek for the gold. The U.S. tandem has had an eventful tournament, and notably dismissed the super-start team of Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz.

SEE MORE: Ebden and Peers push past Fritz and Paul to doubles final

Swiatek swings to Olympic bronze

Poland’s Iga Swiatek admitted she cried for six hours after losing in the semifinals of the Olympics but she returned to court on Friday to console herself by winning the bronze medal.

The 23-year-old took out her frustration on Slovakia’s Anna Karolina Schmiedlova, winning, 6-2, 6-1, at Roland-Garros to become the first Polish player to get an Olympic medal in tennis.

MATCH STATS

SEE MORE: Iga Swiatek beats Schmiedlova for Olympic bronze medal

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.