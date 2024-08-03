Olympic tennis recap, Aug. 3: Zheng gets gold

women’s singles podium picture – Credit: Getty Images

A new Olympic champion was crowned at Roland-Garros on Saturday, and the U.S. men’s team left triumphant.

Here’s what to know from Day 8 of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games tennis tournament.

Zheng Qinwen prevails to win women’s singles tennis gold

China has a new tennis champion.

Zheng Qinwen became the first Chinese player, man or woman, to win an Olympic singles gold medal when she prevailed in the women’s singles final over Croatia’s Donna Vekic on Saturday, 6-2, 6-3.

Zheng’s gilded finish in her Olympic debut builds upon the Chinese mixed doubles team silver medal finish on Friday. China’s Xinyu Wang and Zhizhen Zheng earned a silver medal on Friday, when they fell to Katerina Siniakova and Tomas Machac of Czechia in the mixed doubles final, 6-2, 5-7, 10-8.

For the bronze, Iga Swiatek of Poland got the better of Slovakia’s Anna Karolina Schmiedlova, winning, 6-2, 6-1, at Roland-Garros to become the first Polish player to get an Olympic medal in tennis.

Australia’s Matt Ebden and John Peers take the men’s doubles gold

Australia captured the gold medal in a teeming tiebreak tussle of a men’s doubles final on Saturday, after John Peers and Matt Ebden defeated Rajeev Ram and Austin Krajicek of the U.S., 6-7(6), 7-6(1), 10-8.

“It’s amazing to have the family and friends in the crowd,” Peers said during his on-court interview. “Matt and I were just saying this is something we hoped for a few months ago, and now we’re here. We’re gold medalists.”

“We’ll be talking about this with each other ‘til we’re 100 years old,” Ebden added.

American men capture silver and bronze in doubles

The U.S. men’s Olympic tennis tournament finished on a highly-decorated note on Saturday, when Rajeev Ram and Austin Krajicek took home the silver, and Tommy Paul and Taylor Fritz took home the bronze.

Ram and Krajicek were awarded the silver when the pair fell to Ebden and Peers.

Paul and Fritz followed up their teammates success and captured the bronze medal after defeating Tomas Machac and Adam Pavlasek of Czechia, 6-3, 6-2.

Italy’s Lorenzo Musetti muscled past Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime, 6-4, 1-6, 6-3, to take home the men’s singles bronze medal at the 2024 Olympic tennis tournament.

Musetti wins marks the second time an Italian player won a medal at the Olympic tennis event. The last Olympic medal came exactly 100 years ago, in the same city, by Uberto de Morpurgo.

Lorenzo Musetti takes the Bronze! ð¥ He wins Italyâs first medal in tennis in 100 years ð®ð¹#Paris2024 | #Olympics | #tennis pic.twitter.com/asvba1YVXl — ITF (@ITFTennis) August 3, 2024





