Olympic tennis recap, Aug. 4: Djokovic completes the Golden Slam

The final day of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games tennis tournament concluded with a hero’s quest complete, and a new country wrapped in gold.

Here is Day 8 of the tennis tournament in review.

Novak Djokovic of Serbia defeated Carlos Alcaraz of Spain on Sunday, 7-6(3), 7-6(2), to win the 2024 Olympic tennis men’s singles gold medal.

Djokovic did not drop a singular set throughout the tennis tournament. With his gold medal win, Novak Djokovic is officially the oldest person to win the Olympic singles tournament since 1908. Djokovic has also completed a career “Golden Slam,” which is when a player has won all four Grand Slam titles and the gold at the Olympics.

“Arguably the biggest success I’ve ever had,” Djokovic said of his gold medal victory on Sunday,

Italy wins first ever Olympic tennis gold medal

Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini claimed Italy’s first ever Olympic tennis gold medal as they beat Mirra Andreeva and Diana Shnaider, 2-6, 6-1, (10-7), to win the women’s doubles on Sunday.

Russians Andreeva and Shnaider, who were competing as neutrals, took the opening set but had to settle for silver after the Italian pair fought back.

It was Italy’s first ever gold medal in an Olympic tennis event, a day after compatriot Lorenzo Musetti defeated Felix Auger-Aliassime to win bronze in the men’s singles.

Spain’s Cristina Bucsa and Sara Sorribes Tormo beat Czech pair Linda Noskova and Karolina Muchova to win the bronze medal.

Olympic tennis results, Aug. 4

