Olympic tennis recap, July 27: Djokovic, Alcaraz, and Swiatek advance

Day one of the Olympic tennis tournament was a washout for most of the matches, as the rain came down in the City of Light on Saturday.

The rain didn’t completely dampen that day, as major stars headlined singles and doubles action at Roland-Garros.

Let’s review the winners, aces, and almost of day one of the Olympic tennis tournament.

Swiatek sails into Round 2

Poland’s Iga Swiatek launched her bid for Olympic gold with a 6-2, 7-5 win over battling Romanian Irina-Camelia Begu in the opening round of the singles on Saturday. Read full match recap.

Joining Swiatek in the women’s day one winner’s circle is her fellow 2024 French Open women’s finalist, Jasmine Paolini. Italy’s Paolini dismissed Ana Bogdan 7-5, 6-3.

Later in the day, France’s Caroline Garcia faced a tough home tournament loss when Romania’s Jaqueline Adina Cristian toppled the seventeenth seed in three sets. Cristian edged Garcia with 104 points won over Garcia’s 103, and relied on Garcia’s 50 unforced errors to help her finish the match and take the victory.

Rounding out the women’s singles action, two world No. 1s tussled in a big baseliner bash. Germany’s Angelique Kerber conquered Japan’s Naomi Osaka in a straight-sets smashing triumph, 7-5, 6-3 . Kerber’s win keeps the German not only in the tournament, but still in the game of tennis, after she announced shortly before the Games began that the 2024 Paris Olympics would be her last tennis tournament.

Djokovic is one step closer to Nadal battle

No. 1 seed Novak Djokovic started his fifth Olympic tennis campaign in fine form, dropping only one game to Australia’s Matt Ebden, 6-0, 6-1. Djokovic clocked 24 winners and converted six of nine break points on his way to victory. Read full match recap. The next round for Djokovic could be the most anticipated of the tournament, as he could collide with Spain’s Rafael Nadal in Round 2.

American Taylor Fritz shot 18 winners as he cruised to Round 2 after he dismissed Alexander Bublik, 6-4, 6-4. With Fritz’s win, the pair are now level in head-to-heads.

Second seed Carlos Alcaraz had a triumphant Olympic debut, ousting world No. 275 Hady Habib of Lebanon, 6-3, 6-1. Daniil Medvedev also won his first round match at Roland-Garros.

Fans frenzy for Spanish super team, “Nadalcaraz”

The Olympic men’s doubles tennis event marked a new era in the name of dream teams: “Nadalcaraz”. Spaniards Nadal and Alcaraz, the King of Clay and his newly appointed prince, won their first round match against the sixth seeded Argentina team. Fans roared for the widely regarded GOAT and his younger protege. Read full match recap.

Another dream team, Americans Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula teamed up to defeat Australia in their Round 1 women’s doubles match.

Olympic tennis results, July 27

