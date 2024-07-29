Olympic tennis recap, July 29: A sweet 16 for Swiatek

Day 4 of Olympic tennis sifted the draw to the remaining sweet 16, and the on-court action was even sweeter, with the game’s biggest names punching their tickets to Round 3.

Here are the top headlines, final scores and fresh quotes from the grounds of Roland-Garros.

Swiatek soars, Paolini passes

Gold medal favorite Iga Swiatek effortlessly advanced into the third round, after she pummeled France’s Diane Parry, 6-1, 6-1.

The crowd’s cheers couldn’t bolster Parry’s game, and Swiatek took set one in a tight 38 minutes. Swiatek continued the momentum in set and broke Parry early to set herself up 2-0, and ultimately take the match. Read the full match stats.

The Suzanne-Lenglen Court was painted red, white and green when Italy’s Jasmine Paolini topped Poland’s Magda Linette, 6-4, 6-1. The 2024 Wimbledon women’s finalist took longer to find her footing in the first set, but came back won an impressive 92% of her second serves to secure her victory.

“Today was a tough match,” Paolini said post-match. “She’s [Linette] playing so good, she won a tournament last week. At the beginning, it was a really tough match. I couldn’t take the chances that I had when she was serving but I’m happy that I managed to win.”

Next up, the top Italian woman will either face world No. 22 Brazil’s Beatriz Haddad Maia or Slovakia’s Anna Karolina Schmiedlova, both players who’s best tennis has been played on clay. Schmiedlova reached the Round of 16 at the French Open in 2023, and that same year Haddad Maia made to the semifinals in Paris.

“Both Anna [Karolina Schmiedlova] and Beatriz [Haddad Maia] can play really well here,” Paolini noted. “The latter is really dangerous, she fights for every ball, and we have history of battles with both, so I will try my best.”

