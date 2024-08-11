Olympic track and field at Paris 2024: Biggest stories, replays, medal results, top athletes, new records

The Paris Olympic track and field slate delivered in epic fashion.

Crowds of 70,000-plus packed Stade de France for nearly two weeks straight. Those fans were treated to Olympic and world records crumbling nearly every nightly. They dissected multiple photo finishes, followed legends of the sport, and welcomed in top up-and-comers. That crowd served as a major storyline of these Olympics.

“The crowd is super engaged,” U.S. women’s 400m hurdles silver medalist Anna Cockrell said. “The crowd is just bursting with energy, and I was feeding on it.”

The hordes in Paris loved it, now it’s time for you to relive it. Here’s the story of track and field at the Paris Olympic Games.

Medal table

After mixed results at the Tokyo Games, the U.S. owned the track and field slate in Paris. Americans combined to earn 34 total medals, the most by the U.S. in track and field since the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics.

Americans also swept all four hurdle events for the first time in history, and U.S. men earned a medal in nine of 10 individual track events.

