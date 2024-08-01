Olympic track and field preview, Aug. 2: Sha’Carri Richardson makes Olympic debut

Sha’Carri Richardson applauds after finishing fourth in the women’s 200 meter dash during day nine of the U.S. Olympic Track & Field Trials Saturday, June 29, 2024, at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. – Credit: Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Track and field will get off to an electrifying start Friday as the sport begins its first full day of action. With global stars and legends taking to the track and to the field, read below to find out which athletes and events to keep an eye on.

Finals

Men’s 10,000m

The men’s 10,000m will be the only final on track and field’s first full day of action, taking center stage during the sport’s afternoon session. Olympic medalists and world record holders will take to the track in one of the longest events in the sport.

Medal Favorites:
Joshua Cheptegei (UGA)
Selemon Barega (ETH)
Jacob Kiplimo (UGA)

The Americans:
Grant Fisher
Woody Kinkaid
Nico Young

Other top events

Women’s 100m Round 1

Very few track and field athletes will enter the Olympics with higher expectations than U.S. sprint star Sha’Carri Richardson. Making her Olympic debut, she will face stiff competition from Julien Alfred and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce as she looks to add Olympic champion to her name.

Medal Favorites:
Sha’Carri Richardson (USA)
Julien Alfred (LCA)
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (JAM)

The Americans:
Sha’Carri Richardson
Melissa Jefferson
Twanisha “TeeTee” Terry

Men’s 1500m Round 1

Titans will take to the track in the first round of the men’s 1500m in what will be an intense race between the defending Olympic champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen and defending World Champion Josh Kerr. Knocking on the door are several athletes looking to upset the favorites, and the 1,500m is sure to be a fight to the final meters.

Medal Favorites:
Josh Kerr (GBR)
Jakob Ingebrigtsen (NOR)
Cole Hocker (USA)

The Americans:
Cole Hocker
Yared Nuguse
Hobbs Kessler

Other events

Track and Field: Aug. 1
Events Medal Favorites Americans
Women’s high jump  Yaroslava Mahuchikh (UKR)
Nicola Olyslagers (AUS)
Eleanor Patterson (AUS)		 Rachel Glenn
Vashti Cunningham
Men’s hammer throw Ethan Katzberg (CAN)
Wojciech Nowicki (POL)
Bence Halász (HUN)		 Rudi Winkler
Daniel Haugh
Men’s decathlon:
100m
Shot put
Long jump
High jump
400m		 Damian Warner (CAN)
Leo Neugebauer (GER)
Lindon Victor (GRN)		 Heath Baldwin
Zach Ziemek
Harrison Williams
Women’s 800m Keely Hodgkinson (GBR)
Mary Moraa (KEN)
Nia Akins (USA)		 Nia Akins
Allie Wilson
Juliette Whittaker
Mixed 4×400 relay United States
Netherlands
Dominican Republic		  
Women’s triple jump Thea LaFond-Gadson (DMA)
Ana Peleteiro-Compaore (ESP)
Leyanis Perez Hernandez (CUB)		 Tori Franklin
Jasmine Moore
Keturah Orji
Women’s discus throw Valarie Allman (USA)
Feng Bin (CHN)
Jorinde van Klinken (NED)		 Valarie Allman
Jayden Ulrich
Veronica Fraley
Men’s shot put Ryan Crouser (USA)
Joe Kovacs (USA)
Tom Walsh (NZL)		 Ryan Crouser
Joe Kovacs
Payton Otterdahl

