Olympic track and field preview, Aug. 2: Sha’Carri Richardson makes Olympic debut

Track and field will get off to an electrifying start Friday as the sport begins its first full day of action. With global stars and legends taking to the track and to the field, read below to find out which athletes and events to keep an eye on.

Finals

Men’s 10,000m

The men’s 10,000m will be the only final on track and field’s first full day of action, taking center stage during the sport’s afternoon session. Olympic medalists and world record holders will take to the track in one of the longest events in the sport.

Medal Favorites:

Joshua Cheptegei (UGA)

Selemon Barega (ETH)

Jacob Kiplimo (UGA)

The Americans:

Grant Fisher

Woody Kinkaid

Nico Young

Other top events

Women’s 100m Round 1

Very few track and field athletes will enter the Olympics with higher expectations than U.S. sprint star Sha’Carri Richardson. Making her Olympic debut, she will face stiff competition from Julien Alfred and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce as she looks to add Olympic champion to her name.

Medal Favorites:

Sha’Carri Richardson (USA)

Julien Alfred (LCA)

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (JAM)

The Americans:

Sha’Carri Richardson

Melissa Jefferson

Twanisha “TeeTee” Terry

Men’s 1500m Round 1

Titans will take to the track in the first round of the men’s 1500m in what will be an intense race between the defending Olympic champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen and defending World Champion Josh Kerr. Knocking on the door are several athletes looking to upset the favorites, and the 1,500m is sure to be a fight to the final meters.

Medal Favorites:

Josh Kerr (GBR)

Jakob Ingebrigtsen (NOR)

Cole Hocker (USA)

The Americans:

Cole Hocker

Yared Nuguse

Hobbs Kessler

Other events

Track and Field: Aug. 1 Events Medal Favorites Americans Women’s high jump Yaroslava Mahuchikh (UKR)

Nicola Olyslagers (AUS)

Eleanor Patterson (AUS) Rachel Glenn

Vashti Cunningham Men’s hammer throw Ethan Katzberg (CAN)

Wojciech Nowicki (POL)

Bence Halász (HUN) Rudi Winkler

Daniel Haugh Men’s decathlon:

100m

Shot put

Long jump

High jump

400m Damian Warner (CAN)

Leo Neugebauer (GER)

Lindon Victor (GRN) Heath Baldwin

Zach Ziemek

Harrison Williams Women’s 800m Keely Hodgkinson (GBR)

Mary Moraa (KEN)

Nia Akins (USA) Nia Akins

Allie Wilson

Juliette Whittaker Mixed 4×400 relay United States

Netherlands

Dominican Republic Women’s triple jump Thea LaFond-Gadson (DMA)

Ana Peleteiro-Compaore (ESP)

Leyanis Perez Hernandez (CUB) Tori Franklin

Jasmine Moore

Keturah Orji Women’s discus throw Valarie Allman (USA)

Feng Bin (CHN)

Jorinde van Klinken (NED) Valarie Allman

Jayden Ulrich

Veronica Fraley Men’s shot put Ryan Crouser (USA)

Joe Kovacs (USA)

Tom Walsh (NZL) Ryan Crouser

Joe Kovacs

Payton Otterdahl

