Olympic track and field preview, Aug. 2: Sha’Carri Richardson makes Olympic debut

Track and field will get off to an electrifying start Friday as the sport begins its first full day of action. With global stars and legends taking to the track and to the field, read below to find out which athletes and events to keep an eye on.
Finals
Men’s 10,000m
The men’s 10,000m will be the only final on track and field’s first full day of action, taking center stage during the sport’s afternoon session. Olympic medalists and world record holders will take to the track in one of the longest events in the sport.
Medal Favorites:
Joshua Cheptegei (UGA)
Selemon Barega (ETH)
Jacob Kiplimo (UGA)
The Americans:
Grant Fisher
Woody Kinkaid
Nico Young
Other top events
Women’s 100m Round 1
Very few track and field athletes will enter the Olympics with higher expectations than U.S. sprint star Sha’Carri Richardson. Making her Olympic debut, she will face stiff competition from Julien Alfred and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce as she looks to add Olympic champion to her name.
Medal Favorites:
Sha’Carri Richardson (USA)
Julien Alfred (LCA)
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (JAM)
The Americans:
Sha’Carri Richardson
Melissa Jefferson
Twanisha “TeeTee” Terry
Men’s 1500m Round 1
Titans will take to the track in the first round of the men’s 1500m in what will be an intense race between the defending Olympic champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen and defending World Champion Josh Kerr. Knocking on the door are several athletes looking to upset the favorites, and the 1,500m is sure to be a fight to the final meters.
Medal Favorites:
Josh Kerr (GBR)
Jakob Ingebrigtsen (NOR)
Cole Hocker (USA)
The Americans:
Cole Hocker
Yared Nuguse
Hobbs Kessler
Other events
|Events
|Medal Favorites
|Americans
|Women’s high jump
|Yaroslava Mahuchikh (UKR)
Nicola Olyslagers (AUS)
Eleanor Patterson (AUS)
|Rachel Glenn
Vashti Cunningham
|Men’s hammer throw
|Ethan Katzberg (CAN)
Wojciech Nowicki (POL)
Bence Halász (HUN)
|Rudi Winkler
Daniel Haugh
|Men’s decathlon:
100m
Shot put
Long jump
High jump
400m
|Damian Warner (CAN)
Leo Neugebauer (GER)
Lindon Victor (GRN)
|Heath Baldwin
Zach Ziemek
Harrison Williams
|Women’s 800m
|Keely Hodgkinson (GBR)
Mary Moraa (KEN)
Nia Akins (USA)
|Nia Akins
Allie Wilson
Juliette Whittaker
|Mixed 4×400 relay
|United States
Netherlands
Dominican Republic
|Women’s triple jump
|Thea LaFond-Gadson (DMA)
Ana Peleteiro-Compaore (ESP)
Leyanis Perez Hernandez (CUB)
|Tori Franklin
Jasmine Moore
Keturah Orji
|Women’s discus throw
|Valarie Allman (USA)
Feng Bin (CHN)
Jorinde van Klinken (NED)
|Valarie Allman
Jayden Ulrich
Veronica Fraley
|Men’s shot put
|Ryan Crouser (USA)
Joe Kovacs (USA)
Tom Walsh (NZL)
|Ryan Crouser
Joe Kovacs
Payton Otterdahl
