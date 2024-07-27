Olympic women’s epee, men’s sabre fencing recap: Kong wins historic gold

After a shocking eliminations event that saw the defeat of two defending Olympic gold medalists, the women’s individual epee and men’s individual sabre final promised to be lively. Vivian Kong won a nail-biting match against host country favorite Auriane Mallo to win the Olympic gold medal in women’s individual epee. In a surprise two rounds, world No. 1 Ziad Elsissy finished off the podium. South Korea’s Oh Sang-uk won the men’s individual sabre gold medal with a hot streak of touches.

Women’s epee: Kong wins historic gold

Kong made history by becoming Hong Kong’s first woman to win a fencing medal. In the semifinal round, she won 15-11 in an exciting bout against Estonian Nelli Differt to progress to the gold medal match.

In the second semifinals match, the home territory advantage may have helped Mallo prevail. After a slow start to the match, Mallo found her stride and gained a lead over Eszter Muhari of Hungary as the French crowd cheered.

The subsequent gold medal match opened with both Kong and Mallo receiving penalties for non-combativity during the first minute of the starting bout. Kong came back from a 6-point trail before the two fencers were served with a second penalty for non-combativity in the final bout. Kong and Mallo were tied 12-12 when they went into the sudden-death tiebreaker round with Kong holding the priority.

In the bronze medal match, Muhari was tied 14-14 with Differt heading into the last 30 seconds of the final bout. The match also went into a sudden-death tiebreaker round in which Muhari was victorious.

Women’s individual epee medalists at 2024 Paris Olympics:

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.