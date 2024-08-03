Olympic women’s golf full field, how to watch, Aug. 7-10 at Le Golf National

The Olympic women’s golf event will be contested at Le Golf National outside of Paris, France, Aug. 7-10. The 60 players will have two practice days following the conclusion of the men’s event at the same venue on Aug. 4.

American Nelly Korda enters the Paris Games as the No. 1 player in the world and the defending gold medalist. She is joined by countrywomen Lilia Vu and Rose Zhang.

How to watch the Olympic women’s golf competition

Paris Olympics: Golf Live Streaming Schedule

(all times Eastern, subject to change) Date/Time Event Stream Wed, 8/7

3-7a Women’s Round 1: Part 1 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Wed, 8/7

7a-Noon Women’s Round 1: Part 2 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Thurs, 8/8

3-7a Women’s Round 2: Part 1 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Thurs, 8/8

7a-Noon Women’s Round 2: Part 2 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Fri, 8/9

3-7a Women’s Round 3: Part 1 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Fri, 8/9

7a-Noon Women’s Round 3: Part 2 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sat, 8/10

3-7a Women’s Final Round: Part 1

