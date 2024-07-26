There are some huge clashes on tap for Sunday as the women’s soccer competition enters its second round of matches at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The 12-team field will know the identity of a few knockout round entrants as well as perhaps an eliminated team by the end of the day.

Two third-place teams will reach the quarterfinal round, so there can be some margin for error even for 0-2 teams, but let’s take a look at what’s in store for Sunday.

Olympic women’s soccer preview: July 28

The day begins with huge stakes in Lyon, where New Zealand and Colombia enter their match coming off one-goal losses.

The Colombian side will be down Mayra Ramirez thanks to a late red card that helped short-circuit its comeback bid versus France, while New Zealand saw an early lead disappear against Canada. Either team losing could wind up seeing it out of the tournament by day’s end. Brazil (1-0) and Japan (0-1) also meet at 11 a.m. ET.

Australia and Zambia enter their 1 p.m. meeting in desperate positions, each falling by 3-0 scores in their group opener. World Cup champs Spain kick off at the same time and hope to send Nigeria to 0-2.

The end of the day is where things really hit their peak.

The USWNT and Germany both looked nearly imperious in their openers and would love to seal a spot against a third-placed team in the quarterfinals with a win at 3 p.m. That time’s other kickoff is just as fun, with hosts France vying with controversial defending gold medalists Canada.

How to watch Olympic women’s soccer

How to stream the Olympics on Peacock: After subscribing and logging in, either go to PeacockTV.com/Olympics in your web browser or download the Peacock app and navigate to the Olympics section.

How to stream the Olympics on NBC Olympics digital platforms: Users can also authenticate with their cable subscription, which allows them to watch live streams of every Olympic event on NBCOlympics.com, NBC.com, the NBC app or the NBC Olympics app. All streams can be viewed in your web browser or on your phone, tablet or connected TV device.

What Olympic soccer games are next? July 28 women’s soccer schedule

All times ET

11 a.m.

New Zealand vs Colombia

Brazil vs Japan

1 p.m.

Spain vs Nigeria

Australia vs Zambia

3 p.m.

USWNT vs Germany

France vs Canada

