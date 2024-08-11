Olympic wrestling at Paris 2024: Japan dominates, U.S. women shine

Japan grappled an astonishing eight golds in wrestling at the 2024 Paris Olympics — and 11 total medals — out of the 18 events and weight classes contested this past fortnight. It was the country’s best performance at a single Olympics, surpassing its five golds from Tokyo 1964 and Tokyo 2020, and the highest wrestling gold haul of any NOC since the Soviet Union at Seoul 1988.

In France, Team USA earned two wrestling golds — one less than Tokyo — while its total medal total dropped from nine to seven. Paris 2024 marked the first time the U.S. left a Games without a men’s freestyle gold in 56 years, dating back to Mexico City 1968.

But the pair of American golds, won by 20-year-old Amit Elor in 68kg and 30-year-old Sarah Hildebrandt in 50kg, represent perhaps the country’s most compelling Olympic wrestling storyline: The U.S. women’s wrestling team continues to fire on all cylinders.

