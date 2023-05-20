Open Streets returns to Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. – Something that you usually can’t do in Medford.

The city brought back it’s Open Streets event.

Open streets’ is an international program that temporarily re-purposes streets.

That means some Medford streets will be closed to cars and instead used to walk, bike, roll, and maybe even dance or shop.

“Its just really an opportunity to kind of understand may be this part of the city if you really haven’t experienced it, and to kind of see it differently. And to kind of exper4eince it car free and to look at it. may be with different eyes.”, said Medford City Planning Department.

More than 130 cities in North America participate in the program to help promote environmental, economic, social and public health goals.

Medford Open Streets takes place this Saturday from noon to 4 pm from Bear Creek park to Hawthorne Park.

