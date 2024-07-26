Opening Ceremony fit checks: 2024 Paris Olympics outfits up close

From Ralph Lauren to lululemon, there were big-name designers showcasing their chops at the Opening Ceremony for the 2024 Paris Olympics on Friday.

Yet it wasn’t simply a case of those superstars leading the way in France, as so many nations brought unique looks to a city widely deemed the fashion capital of the world.

Yes, the United States and Canada rocked couture on Friday, but nations like Mongolia, Nigeria, and Czechia were among those to impress with their unique style.

Let’s take a peek at some of the eye-catching looks from Paris.

Team USA’s Opening Ceremony outfit at the 2024 Paris Olympics

Ralph Lauren had some ideas to make the American team look pop in Paris (For a closer look, see some of the unveiled details from back in June).

Here are Lynn Williams, Lindsey Horan, and the USWNT showcasing the legendary designer’s fit:





Noah Lyles’ outfit at the Opening Ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics

And, of course, Noah Lyles put his own spin on the look.

The medal hopeful painted his goals into existence with the letters I-C-O-N on his fingernails and a necklace adorned with the Olympic rings.

Heâs an ICON. Heâs a legend. He is the moment. ðº #ParisOlympics Opening Ceremony on NBC and Peacock pic.twitter.com/8BzUdyEX03 — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) July 26, 2024





Canada’s Opening Ceremony outfit at the 2024 Paris Olympics

Canada’s outfits were designed by lululemon and built to adapt to the weather. The outerwear can be adapted from a bomber-style jacket into a poncho, or can be worn strapped around the front of the body.

Athletes of Team Canada are seen on a boat along the River Seine during the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 on July 26, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Other top looks from the Opening Ceremony for the 2024 Paris Olympics

Mongolia’s Opening Ceremony outfit at the 2024 Paris Olympics

Mongolia’s outfit made a terrific impact when first unveiled, and the design continued to impress in Paris.

The embroidery stands out of the Michel and Amazonka design, which comes from Ulaanbaatar.





Venezuela’s Opening Ceremony outfits at the 2024 Paris Olympics





Nigeria Opening Ceremony outfits at the 2024 Paris Olympics





Czechia’s Opening Ceremony outfits at the 2024 Paris Olympics

Czechia’s look comes from Jan Cerny and showcases a longer jacket with a modern design.





© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.