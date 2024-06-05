Oregon athlete representing USA in Paris Olympics

OREGON – An Oregon athlete is making his way back to the Olympics.

Ryan Crouser, a 31-year-old from Boring, Oregon, is the two-time reigning Olympic Gold Medalist, winning gold in Rio and just three years ago in Japan.

Ryan comes from a family of throwers, his dad competed in discus at the University of Idaho, his uncle was a two-time Olympian in javelin, and another uncle was a three-time NCAA Champion in both shot put and discus.

If he brings home the gold medal from Paris, Ryan would become the first athlete to ever win three straight Olympic gold medals in shot put.

The Paris Olympics run July 26 through Aug. 11 and can be watched on NBC5.

