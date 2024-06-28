Oregon newest state to join new IRS free tax program for 2025

OREGON – Oregon is going all in on the IRS’ new free tax program to allow taxpayers to file directly with the service.

The IRS tested Direct File as a pilot program in 12 states last tax season, including California.

The program aims to cut out the need to pay to use third party filing software.

Oregon is now the very first new state, outside of those pilot states, to join the Direct File program which rolls out in 2025.

For reference, the U.S. Treasury Department says the average American spends $270 and 13 hours filing their taxes. Direct File makes the process to file free and hopefully much less time consuming.

This program was previously available in Oregon, but tax payers had to find a special kiosk.

Next tax season it will be available online.

