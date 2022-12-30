SALEM, Ore. – Oregonians may now be eligible for SNAP food replacement benefits.

If you have been affected by the recent windstorm and ice storm-related power outages the SNAP program is encouraging you to request food replacement benefits from the Oregon Department of Human Services.

You must request replacement benefits within 10 calendar days of your food loss.

These replacements can be requested by calling Oregon eligibility customers service at 1-800-699-9075.

Or you can email at [email protected]