Organizers may axe training, but insist triathlon will go on

Paris 2024 Olympics organizers said they are confident the triathlon events will take place as scheduled on Tuesday, even though the recent rainfall might lead to Sunday’s training session being canceled.

A decision on whether the training will be held will be made at 4 a.m. ET on Sunday.

“We are nonetheless confident in our ability to organize the events as planned from July. Given the weather forecast for the next 48 hours, we expect the water quality to return to below limits within the next 24 to 36 hours,” organizers said in a statement to Reuters.

“As observed in July, with summer conditions [more sunshine, higher temperatures, prolonged absence of rain] water quality is improving significantly.”

