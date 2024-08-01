Our favorite Snoop Dogg looks from the 2024 Paris Olympics

Snoop Dogg has been a staple of the 2024 Paris Olympics as an NBC correspondent and general enthusiast of Team USA. As he goes from event to event, he has showed love to his favorite U.S. athletes with some custom clothing creations.

Check out some of Snoop’s top looks in Paris:

Like the rest of us, Snoop can’t get enough of the gymnastics GOAT, Simone Biles. That’s a Simone jacket on top of an identical Simone T-shirt. Put it on an album cover.





This Coco Gauff shirt goes SO incredibly hard. Keep scrolling for a closer look at that pin!





I’ll be honest: I’m stunned that this exists. It is brilliant, though, and I would like to have one.





Over at Eiffel Tower Stadium, that’s a Kelly Cheng shirt underneath a Sara Hughes jacket. Snoop Dogg knew better than to break up the U.S. beach volleyball duo.

Carl Recine/Getty Images

This is a running list, so be sure to check back throughout the Olympics for more gold medal-worthy looks!

