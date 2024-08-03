Over 80 lemonade stands throughout Grants Pass area for Lemonade Day

GRANTS PASS, Ore.- Over 80 lemonade stands are scattered throughout the Grants Pass area for Lemonade Day.

Lemonade Day is a nation-wide program that Josephine County has been participating in for the last four years. The stands are up and running from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Brittni Biller with the Grants Pass and Josephine County Chamber of Commerce says kids are provided with a resource book in May, giving them months to prepare their individualized business plans.

Some families include Lemonade Day as a part of their home schooling to teach kids about young entrepreneurship.

“They are placed all over businesses here in the county and so we really want to support our local businesses as well. That’s why we have the kids go to those owners of small businesses or large with a sample business agreement,” Biller said.

The lemonade stands are also judged on best tasting lemonade, most creative stands and the people’s choice, which is voted on through QR codes at the individual stands.

