Paris Olympic medalists to take home actual piece of Eiffel Tower

Medalists at the Paris Olympics will get to own a piece of one of the world’s most iconic structures.

An original piece of the Eiffel Tower is included at the heart of each Olympic and Paralympic medal this year as host nation France puts its own stamp on the 2024 medals.

The medals, designed by French jewelry house Chaumet, feature three elements special to France:

A hexagon

Radiance

The setting

The center of the medal takes the shape of a hexagon, a reference to the country’s shape and nickname, l’hexagone. This piece of the medal contains fragments of iron that were removed from the Eiffel Tower and preserved during renovations in the 20th century.

The outer part of the medal is meant to catch the light and create sparkle via 3D rays. The designer’s intent is to convey the radiance of France and of the Olympic athletes, “whose performances will sparkle in the eyes of the world.”

Lastly, the claw setting connecting the iron hexagon to the rest of the medal is a nod to the Eiffel Tower. The setting is in a shape called “Clous de Paris,” which you’ll find in the rivets dotting the French landmark.

The Paralympic medal has another unique touch: The words “Paris” and “2024” are written at the top and bottom of the medal, while those same words are scripted in Braille on the left and right sides of the medal. This is a tribute to Braille’s inventor, Frenchman Louis Braille.

Olympic medals by the numbers:

Approximately 5,084 medals have been created for the Paris Games; about 2,600 for the Olympics and 2,400 for the Paralympics

have been created for the Paris Games; about for the Olympics and for the Paralympics Each medal will include 18 grams (0.04 pounds) of iron taken from Eiffel Tower renovation scraps

(0.04 pounds) of iron taken from Eiffel Tower renovation scraps One gold medal weighs 529 grams (1.17 pounds) compared to 525 grams (1.16 pounds) for silver and 455 grams (1 pound) for bronze

