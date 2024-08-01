Paris Olympics Aug. 1 recap, highlights: Simone Biles claims sixth career gold

Each and every day of the 2024 Paris Olympics, NBCOlympics.com will keep you updated overnight with the biggest stories from across the Olympic landscape. All competition streams live on NBCOlympics.com and Peacock — visit the schedule page for more details. We will continue to update this recap throughout the day.

On a day that featured 18 medal events, illustrious U.S. gymnasts Simone Biles and Suni Lee aimed to make history in Thursday’s individual all-around final at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

Here’s what you should know from Day 6 of competition.

Women’s gymnastics: Simone Biles cements ‘GOAT’ status

After winning team gold on Tuesday, Simone Biles and Suni Lee represented the U.S. in the individual all-around final on Thursday.

Team USA has dominated the event in recent years with the last five gold medalists being American (Carly Patterson, 2004; Nastia Liukin, 2008; Gabby Douglas, 2012; Biles, 2016; Lee, 2020). Entering the event, both Biles and Lee had the opportunity to etch their names into the history books again if either repeated as a gold medalist. Only two women have ever have won two individual all-around gold medals: Larisa Latynina (1956 and 1960) and Vera Caslavska (1964 and 1968). Furthermore, only twice in Olympic history have two American women finished on the podium in the all-around event at the same Games.

In the end it was Biles (59.131) edging out Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade (57.932), who defended her silver medal from the Tokyo Games, and Lee (56.465), who will take home the bronze.

“I just couldn’t believe that I did it,” Biles said. “I know that I did it, but I don’t think it’s hit me just yet. It will probably hit me whenever I go back to the village.”

At 27 years old, Biles is also the oldest female gymnast to achieve the feat in 72 years — Maria Gorokhovskaya won the title at age 30 during the 1952 Games.

“I’m just ecstatic with my performances tonight,” Biles said. “We still have three finals left for me. Now it’s time to have fun and the hard part is over.”

Biles will compete in the vault, balance beam and floor exercise while Lee is set for the uneven bars and balance beam for individual honors.





Results: Women’s All-Around Final

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.