Paris Olympics Aug. 10 recap, highlights: USWNT secures Olympic gold

Each and every day of the 2024 Paris Olympics, NBCOlympics.com will keep you updated with the biggest stories from across the Olympic landscape. All competition streams live on NBCOlympics.com and Peacock — visit the schedule page for more details.

Here’s what you should know from Day 15 of competition at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games:

The U.S. women’s soccer team defeated Brazil to win the gold medal.

Team USA’s Brooke Raboutou won silver in the women’s bouldering and lead combined final.

won silver in the women’s bouldering and lead combined final. New Zealand’s Lydia Ko won gold in the women’s golf tournament becoming the first golfer ever to win three Olympic medals.

won gold in the women’s golf tournament becoming the first golfer ever to win three Olympic medals. American Nevin Harrison won silver in the women’s C-1 200m event.

Soccer: U.S. women back on top

The U.S. women’s soccer team is back atop the Olympic podium after its 1-0 win against Brazil in the gold medal match on Saturday in Paris, France.

In the 57th minute, Mallory Swanson dribbled upfield into a one-on-one against Brazil’s goalkeeper, Lorena, and struck clean into the back of the net to make it 1-0. Swanson’s game-winner was her fourth goal of the tournament and came during her 100th cap with the U.S. team.

“I had a couple of opportunities earlier,” Swanson said. “I tried to put those behind me. It was a great feeling to score.”

It’s only been 70 days since Emma Hayes coached her first match with the U.S. team. She’s now the fastest USWNT coach to win a world title after she notched nine wins and one draw in the first 10 games.

“I’m going through so many emotions, so many feelings,” Hayes said. “I’m very emotional. I feel privileged to be the coach of this team. I have no words.”

“I love America. It made me.” An emotional Emma Hayes talks with Mike Tirico after achieving gold medal glory at the #ParisOlympics with the USWNT. pic.twitter.com/qZuOVcft31 — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) August 10, 2024





Results: Women’s soccer

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.