Paris Olympics Aug. 2 recap, highlights: U.S. grabs medals in six different sports

Each and every day of the 2024 Paris Olympics, NBCOlympics.com will keep you updated overnight with the biggest stories from across the Olympic landscape. All competition streams live on NBCOlympics.com and Peacock — visit the schedule page for more details. We will continue to update this recap throughout the day.

On a day that featured 25 medal events, the most of these Games so far, Sha’carri Richardson took the track for the first time as track & field events began, and Regan Smith looked to unseat the reigning women’s backstroke champion.

Here’s what you should know from Day 7 of competition.

Swimming: Team USA’s Regan Smith swims for silver

On Friday, defending Olympic champion Kaylee McKeown of Australia faced off against American Regan Smith for the second time of these Olympic Games. McKeown and Smith finished one-two in the women’s 100m backstroke final on Tuesday and were poised for another close finish in the 200m final.

McKeown blazed through the women’s 200m backstroke final, finishing with a time of 2:03.73 to claim the gold and sweep both the 100m and 200m for the second-straight Olympics. The Aussie speedster is only the third woman to win this event twice, and is now the owner of five gold medals and one bronze at just 23 years old.

Smith finished in 2:04.26, one of her personal records, and took home the silver medal, her sixth Olympic medal overall.

“I think if I’d gotten a silver medal and been a second slower, I would have been really disappointed in myself,” Smith said. “That’s one of my fastest times ever, and I really gave Kaylee a run for her money. I made things close and exciting. I’m thrilled with it.”

Results: Women’s 200m Backstroke

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.