Paris Olympics Aug. 3 recap, highlights: Team USA collects medals galore

Here’s what you should know from Day 8 of competition.

Track & Field: Sha’Carri Richardson wins first Olympic medal

Julien Alfred won the first-ever Olympic medal in St. Lucia’s history with a commanding win in the women’s 100m final on Saturday.

Alfred finished in 10.72 seconds to claim victory the final, finishing 0.15 seconds ahead of reigning world champion Sha’Carri Richardson, who took silver in 10.87 seconds for her first Olympic medal. Richardson’s U.S. teammate and training partner Melissa Jefferson also claimed her first Olympic medal, taking bronze in 10.92 seconds.

The United States has won 20 total medals in the women’s 100m — the most of any country.

