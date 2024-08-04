Paris Olympics Aug. 4 recap, highlights: Finke sets world record in swimming finale

Each and every day of the 2024 Paris Olympics, NBCOlympics.com will keep you updated overnight with the biggest stories from across the Olympic landscape. All competition streams live on NBCOlympics.com and Peacock — visit the schedule page for more details.

Here’s what you should know from Day 9 of competition:

Suni Lee defended her title from Tokyo and won bronze on the uneven bars.

defended her title from Tokyo and won bronze on the uneven bars. Novak Djokovic defeated Carlos Alcaraz to complete the “Golden Slam.”

defeated to complete the “Golden Slam.” Scottie Scheffler continued his dominance by winning gold in the men’s gold tournament.

continued his dominance by winning gold in the men’s gold tournament. Bobby Finke set a world record in the 1500m, where he won gold.

Read on for more details…

Gymnastics: Suni Lee earns bronze on uneven bars

Suni Lee won bronze in the uneven bars on Sunday, the same event in which she won bronze in Tokyo.

Algeria’s Kaylia Nemour won gold and China’s Qiu Qiyuan earned silver. Nemour won Algeria’s first gold in gymnastics.

Lee’s bronze in the uneven bars is her third medal in Paris (she has won gold in team and bronze in the all-around).

This is Lee’s sixth career Olympic medal, tying her for the third-most Olympic medals by a female American gymnast. Lee is now tied at six with Aly Raisman and behind only Simone Biles (10) and Shannon Miller, who has seven.

Lee will also compete in the beam final on Monday alongside Biles.

Suni Lee wins an uneven bars bronze medal with a fantastic routine in the final! #ParisOlympics ðº NBC and Peacock pic.twitter.com/0V1TGS25sp — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) August 4, 2024





RESULTS

Results: Women’s uneven bars

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.