Paris Olympics Aug. 5 recap, highlights: Andrade upsets Biles in floor final

Gymnastics concluded in Paris, highlighted by Rebeca Andrade, Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles .

and . The first-ever medals were awarded in kayak cross.

Gymnastics: Simone Biles, Suni Lee compete for final time in Paris

Monday marked the final day of artistic gymnastics from Bercy Arena with the men’s parallel bars and high bar and the women’s bean and floor.

Simone Biles, Suni Lee and Jordan Chiles all competed for the United States, though no men’s gymnasts competed in the parallel bars or high bar.

Women’s Beam:

Alice D’Amato won Italy’s first Olympic gold medal on balance beam. D’Amato has now earned two medals in her second Olympic appearance.

With Manila Esposito claiming bronze, Italy took two medals in an Olympic gymnastics event final for the first time since 1912.

Zhou Yaqin of China won silver.

Biles finished in fifth place after she fell off the beam during her acrobatic series. Lee finished in sixth place after she also fell on her acrobatic series. They received the exact same score — a 13.100.

