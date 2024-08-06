Paris Olympics Aug. 6 recap, highlights: Cole Hocker shocks in 1500m final

Cole Hocker celebrates after winning gold in the men’s 1500m – Credit: Getty Images

Here’s what you should know from Day 11 of competition:

The USWNT defeated Canada, 1-0, to advance to the gold medal match.

American Cole Hocker won gold in the men’s 1500m final.

won gold in the men’s 1500m final. Team USA women’s volleyball beat Poland to advance to the semifinal match.

Soccer: Sophia Smith sends USWNT to gold medal match

Coming off of a thrilling quarterfinal extra time win over Japan, the U.S. women’s national team delivered a stellar performance yet again when they topped Canada, 1-0, to secure a ticket to the gold medal match.

Sophia Smith scored in extra time in the 95th minute and goalie Alyssa Naeher comes up with a huge save to secure the victory for the U.S.

“I felt a lot of emotions: I was relieved, I was happy,” Smith said. “It was a really tough game. Our defense was amazing. What can I say about them?”

The U.S. will now play in the gold medal match on Saturday, Aug. 10, against the winner of Brazil-Spain.

Team USA is looking to win its first gold medal since the 2012 London Games.

SOPHIA SMITH STRIKES IN EXTRA TIME FOR THE USA. ð¥ðºð¸#ParisOlympics | ðº USA Network and Peacock pic.twitter.com/XyzQZQTEEG — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) August 6, 2024





Track & Field: Cole Hocker shocks the world

American Cole Hocker won his first Olympic medal on Tuesday after shocking the men’s 1500m field to win gold.

Hocker was in fourth place entering the bell lap. But he took the inside lane and blazed down the home stretch to sprint by Tokyo Olympic champion Jakob Ingebrigsten, reigning world champion Josh Kerr and U.S. teammate Yared Nuguse to claim the Olympic title. With a time of 3:27.65, Hocker set an Olympic record in the process.

“That’s an unbelievable feeling,” Hocker said. “I just felt like I was getting carried by the stadium and God. My body just kind of did it for me. My mind was all there and I saw that finish line.”

Kerr took the silver while Nuguse claimed bronze.

“Winning gold was my goal this entire year,” Hocker said. “I wrote that down and I repeated it to myself even if I didn’t believe it.

“My performances showed me that I was capable of running 3:27, whatever it took. I knew I was a medal contender, and I knew that if I get it right, it would be a gold medal. I’ve been saying that.”

Results: Men’s 1500m

