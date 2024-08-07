Paris Olympics Aug. 7 recap, highlights: Team USA secures notable medals

Tom Schaar competes in the men’s park skateboarding final – Credit: Getty Images

Each and every day of the 2024 Paris Olympics, NBCOlympics.com will keep you updated with the biggest stories from across the Olympic landscape. All competition streams live on NBCOlympics.com and Peacock — visit the schedule page for more details.

Here’s what you should know from Day 12 of competition:

Hampton Morris won the first U.S. men’s weightlifting medal in 40 years.

won the first U.S. men’s weightlifting medal in 40 years. Tom Schaar earned silver in the men’s park final to conclude the Olympic skateboarding competition.

earned silver in the men’s park final to conclude the Olympic skateboarding competition. Celine Boutier of France is atop the leaderboard after Round 1 of the women’s golf tournament.

of France is atop the leaderboard after Round 1 of the women’s golf tournament. The United States women’s team pursuit won the country’s first-ever gold in the event.

Read on for more details…

Skateboarding – Men’s park final

On the final day of skateboarding events at these Olympic Games, American Tom Schaar earned silver in the men’s park final.

Schaar is a 12-time X Games skateboarding medalist across multiple disciplines.

American Tate Crew finished in fifth overall while teammate Gavin Bottger did not qualify for the final.

In a sport that is mostly dominated by teenagers, Great Britain’s Andy Macdonald made his Olympic debut in this event at 51 years old. He did not advance to the final, but he expressed gratitude for being able to participate in the Olympic experience.

“This might be it. This might be ‘the one’,” Macdonald said of how competing at the 2024 Paris Olympics ranks in his career. “Just to stay on my board, do the run I wanted to do — I mean, I set the bar pretty low coming into this event. I went through every scenario, worst-case scenario, and it came out best-case scenario. So I’m just so happy to have been a part of it and it was a joy to skate.”

RESULTS

Results: Men’s park skateboarding

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.