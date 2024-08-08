Paris Olympics Aug. 8 recap, highlights: Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone shatters world record en route to gold

Each and every day of the 2024 Paris Olympics, NBCOlympics.com will keep you updated with the biggest stories from across the Olympic landscape. All competition streams live on NBCOlympics.com and Peacock — visit the schedule page for more details.

Here’s what you should know from Day 13 of competition at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games:

The U.S. women’s volleyball team secured a spot in the gold medal match with a win over Brazil.

Kenny Bednarek and Noah Lyles won silver and bronze, respectively in the men’s 200m final.

and won silver and bronze, respectively in the men’s 200m final. American Tara Davis-Woodhall took home the gold in women’s long jump.

took home the gold in women’s long jump. The Moroccan men’s soccer team dominated Egypt, 6-0, to win its first-ever bronze medal.

Read on for more details…

Track & Field: Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone breaks her own world record

In the women’s 400m hurdles final, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone surged to a new world record and the gold medal on Thursday in Paris. The feat marks the sixth time McLaughlin-Levrone has set a new world record in the event.

2021 U.S. Olympic Trials – 51.90

Tokyo Olympics – 51.46

2022 U.S. Championships – 51.41

2022 World Championships – 50.68

2024 U.S. Olympic Trials – 50.65

Paris Olympics – 50.37

McLaughlin-Levrone has not lost a 400m hurdles race since Oct. 4, 2019, when she was 20 years old. The now 25-year-old has a winning streak of 22 races in a row, including heats.

“It’s amazing to see our sport continue to grow, for people to want to watch the 400m hurdles, it’s amazing,” McLaughlin-Levrone said. “Just a lot of hard work put in this year. I knew it was going to be a tough race. An amazing competition all the way round.”

Results: Women’s 400m hurdles

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.