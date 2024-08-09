Paris Olympics Aug. 9 recap, highlights: Team USA women triumph on the track

Each and every day of the 2024 Paris Olympics, NBCOlympics.com will keep you updated with the biggest stories from across the Olympic landscape. All competition streams live on NBCOlympics.com and Peacock — visit the schedule page for more details.

Here’s what you should know from Day 14 of competition at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games:

The U.S. women’s 4x100m relay team won gold, besting Great Britain and Germany.

Breaking made its Olympic debut, with Ami winning the first-ever Olympic gold.

Team USA women's basketball routed Australia to advance to the gold medal game.

Team USA’s Olivia Reeves won weightlifting gold after lifting an Olympic record.

won weightlifting gold after lifting an Olympic record. The United States men’s volleyball team defeated Italy in the bronze medal match.

The Netherlands completed its first-ever field hockey sweep after the women’s team defeated China for the gold medal.

Switzerland’s Nina Brunner and Tanja Huberli took home the bronze medal in the women’s beach volleyball tournament.

Track & Field: Team USA women dominate 4x100m relay

The U.S. women’s 4x100m relay team of Melissa Jefferson, Twanisha “TeeTee” Terry, Gabby Thomas and Sha’Carri Richardson set the track ablaze, winning gold with a time of 41.78 seconds in Friday’s final.

Great Britain finished in 41.85 seconds, taking the silver medal while Germany took the bronze after finishing in 41.97 seconds.

Team USA’s victory marks the 12th gold medal (17th total) for the U.S. in this event in the 23 times is has been held. In the last four Olympic Games, the United States has won three golds and one silver in the women’s 4x100m relay.

Thomas (200m gold), Richardson (100m silver) and Jefferson (100m bronze) each won their second medal of these Games. Thomas now has four Olympic medals in her career.

Results: Women’s 4×100 relay

