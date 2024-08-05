Paris Olympics Day 10 Preview (Aug. 5): Biles back on floor, beam; Mondo, Allman plot pole vault, discus defenses

Each day of the 2024 Paris Olympics, NBC Olympics will run down all sports in action, highlighting major athletes and marquee events. Every event streams live on NBCOlympics.com, Peacock, NBC.com and the NBC Sports app, and many will also air on the TV networks of NBC. Visit the schedule page for full listings.

Simone Biles returns on floor and beam for the last day of gymnastics, 3×3 basketball checks out with medal matches, and surfing finals from Tahiti may finally take place.

In track and field, American discus thrower Valarie Allman and Louisiana-born pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis attempt to defend their titles, while Great Britain’s Keely Hodgkinson and Kenyan Faith Kipyegon aim to dominate the 800m and 5000m finals.

Below, a full breakdown of the top events and athletes to watch on Day 10.

Gymnastics

We are ready for it.

Simone Biles, already a three-time Paris gold medalist, competes for two more on floor exercise and balance beam on gymnastics’ final day.

On floor, she’s the clear favorite, possessing a French-choreographed routine that’s difficulty level is very high at 7.0-plus with clean hits. It features a Biles II triple double on the first pass and a Biles I double layout with half twist on the third.

Reigning world silver medalist Rebeca Andrade of Brazil, runner-up to Biles in the Paris all-around, will challenge, as will Biles’ teammate Jordan Chiles, the 2022 world silver medalist. Defending gold medalist Jade Carey missed qualifying.

It’s a different story for Biles on beam because she doesn’t have the highest difficulty score. China’s 2023 world silver medalist Zhou Yaqin will be tough to beat, and so will compatriot Suni Lee, who has scored higher than Biles a few times this season. That said, Biles has won bronze at the last two Olympics, and in qualification ranked second to Zhou by only 0.133 points. Any medal would make Biles the first gymnast to ever win three in beam.

In men’s parallel bars, Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Zou Jingyuan is the favorite after topping qualifications, and could become the second gymnast to ever repeat on the event. Men’s high bar is wide open after defending gold medalist and reigning world champion Daiki Hashimoto of Japan missed qualifying. “King of Cats” Tang Chia-Hung of Chinese Taipei ranked second in qualifying behind Paris all-around silver medalist Zhang Boheng of China.

