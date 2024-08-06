Paris Olympics Day 11 Preview (Aug. 6): 1500m spectacle, Thomas on the track; basketball quarters, USWNT semis

Each day of the 2024 Paris Olympics, NBC Olympics will run down all sports in action, highlighting major athletes and marquee events. Every event streams live on NBCOlympics.com, Peacock, NBC.com and the NBC Sports app, and many will also air on the TV networks of NBC. Visit the schedule page for full listings.

In track and field, an epic 1500m battle between Norway’s Jakob Ingebrigtsen, Great Britain’s Josh Kerr and Americans Yared Nuguse and Cole Hocker. Also, sprinter Gabby Thomas seeks to improve on her 200m bronze from Tokyo, and two-time world medalist DeAnna Price aims for her first podium in three Olympic appearances.

Elsewhere, the USWNT competes in the semifinals, the U.S. men’s basketball and women’s volleyball teams play in the quarterfinals, and on the wrestling mat, 20-year-old American Amit Elor grapples for gold.

Below, a full breakdown of the top events and athletes to watch on Day 11.

Track and Field

Five finals including the men’s 1500m and women’s 200m headline Day 6 of track and field.

Brimming with talent, record potential and big personalities, the men’s 1500m final could be the greatest mid-distance race we’ve seen in decades. It’s a must-watch event, regardless of you familiarity with the sport.

At the center of the hype lies a rare rivalry between Norweigan Jakob Ingebrigtsen, the defending Olympic gold medalist, and Great Britain’s reigning world champion Josh Kerr, who claimed bronze behind Ingebrigtsen in Tokyo. Kerr’s 2023 world-title race plan channeled that of fellow Brit Jake Wightman‘s in 2022, sitting and outkicking Ingebrigtsen in the final stretch. Ingebrigtsen and Kerr have since traded wins and remarks in the lead up to Paris.

But that’s not all. The U.S. brings perhaps its most talented trio in history: Yared Nuguse, who last September broke the 16-year-old American record by three seconds; reigning national champion and sixth-place Tokyo finisher Cole Hocker and his blistering kick; and 21-year-old Hobbs Kesler, who took down the North American U-20 record as a high school senior. Oh, and don’t forget Tokyo silver medalist Timothy Cheruiyot of Kenya, who may be back in form.

Trust me, this will be worth your time. And if the race happens to go out fast, you may even witness history — Ingebrigtsen is within striking distance of legend Hicham El Guerrouj‘s untouchable 1500m world record.

Without Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson, the women’s 200m appears all but locked up for American Gabby Thomas. The fourth-fastest woman in 200m history won bronze in Tokyo and finished second to Jackson’s all-time No. 2 at 2023 Worlds. The 27-year-old Harvard grad will likely have on her heels Saint Lucia’s Julien Alfred, who stunned in Saturday’s 100m final winning gold.

Team USA also has a strong chance to land on the women’s hammer podium with 2019 world champion DeAnna Price and reigning national champion Annette Echikunwoke. The pair ranked third and fourth in Sunday’s qualifying.

In the other two finals, defending Olympic and reigning world champion Miltiadis Tentoglou of Greece should win the men’s long jump, while 2023 world gold and bronze medalists Bahrain’s Winfred Mutile Yavi and 20-year-old Faith Cherotich of Kenya are set to contend in women’s steeplechase.

