Paris Olympics Day 12 Preview (Aug. 7): U.S. WBB enters knockouts, skateboarding wraps, golf resumes

U.S. women’s basketball enters the knockout round in search of an eighth-straight gold, skateboarding park world Nos. 1 and 3 Tate Carew and Gavin Bottger vie for gold, and the women’s golf tournament tees off at Le Golf National.

Headlining Day 7 of track and field: Katie Moon‘s title defense in pole vault, Quincy Hall and Michael Norman in the 400m final, and Paris 100m gold medalist Noah Lyles in the 200m semis.

Below, a full breakdown of the top events and athletes to watch on Day 12.

Basketball

In the women’s quarterfinals, seven-time defending Olympic gold medalist Team USA (3-0) takes on Nigeria (2-1), the first African nation to ever reach this tournament’s knockout stage.

Both A’ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart are averaging 20.3 points per game for the Americans, while also adding a respective 9.7 and 6 rebounds per game. Jackie Young, who won gold on Team USA’s 3×3 team in Tokyo, led the team with 19 points in its most recent game Sunday vs. Germany.

For Nigeria, it’s already been a successful third Games appearance, having finished 11th out of 12 teams in Tokyo. New Jersey-born Ezinne Kalu, a three-time AfroBasket champion, is averaging 19.3 ppg for the Nigerians.

Basketball Event Time (ET) How to Watch Women’s QF: Serbia vs. Australia 5:00 a.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock Women’s QF: Spain vs. Belgium 8:30 a.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock Women’s QF: Germany vs. France Noon NBCOlympics.com, Peacock Women’s QF: Nigeria vs. USA 3:30 p.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock

Skateboarding

California natives Tate Carew and Gavin Bottger are gunning for podium spots in men’s park. The 19- and 17-year-olds entered Paris ranked 1st and 3rd in the world. Carew won May’s Olympic Qualifier Series event, while last October, Bottger claimed his first career men’s park world championship.

Other contenders include defending Olympic gold medalist Keegan Palmer of Australia, who finished second and first in both Olympic Qualifier Series events; his teammate Kieran Woolley; and a Brazilian trio of Augusto Akio, Luigi Cini and Tokyo silver medalist Pedro Barros.

Tom Schaar, the third American in park — and elder at age 24 — is another. He made the team’s cut over Paris street silver medalist Jagger Eaton thanks to a second-place finish in the final Olympic Qualifier Series in June.

Skateboarding Event Time (ET) How to Watch Men’s Park Final

