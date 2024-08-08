Paris Olympics Day 13 Preview (Aug. 8): Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Noah Lyles headline track finals

Each day of the 2024 Paris Olympics, NBC Olympics will run down all sports in action, highlighting major athletes and marquee events. Every event streams live on NBCOlympics.com, Peacock, NBC.com and the NBC Sports app, and many will also air on the TV networks of NBC. Visit the schedule page for full listings.

It’s the biggest night on the track at the Paris Olympics with big-name talent everywhere you look. Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone looks to defend her title against Femke Bol in the 400m hurdles, Noah Lyles attempts to sprint double vs. Kenny Bednarek in the 200m, Grant Holloway seeks redemption for his Tokyo upset in the 110m hurdles, and Tara Davis-Woodhall steps into her moment in the long jump.

Elsewhere, Team USA men’s basketball, women’s volleyball and women’s water polo compete to advance, and Americans vie for individual medals in kite sailing, freestyle wrestling, open water swimming and sport climbing.

Below, a full breakdown of the top events and athletes to watch on Day 13.

Track and Field

Track and Field Event Time (ET) How to Watch Women’s Shot Put Qualifying 4:25 a.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock Women’s 1500m Semifinals 1:35 p.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock Women’s Long Jump Final

