Paris Olympics Day 14 Preview (Aug. 9): Benjamin, Warholm meet again; breaking busts debut move

Breaking makes its debut at La Concorde, Team USA women’s basketball and men’s water polo teams compete in the semis, Olivia Reeves seeks elusive American weightlifting hardware and Spencer Lee takes the mat with gold on the line.

In track and field, another showdown between hurdlers Rai Benjamin and Karsten Warholm, heptathlete Anna Hall vies for a podium spot, and Team USA attempts to lock up shared 4x100m relays golds for the first time in 32 years.

Below, a full breakdown of the top events and athletes to watch on Day 14.

Track and Field

With eight different event podiums at stake, it’s another big day for track and field in Paris, and top Americans are vying for spots in the men’s 400m hurdles, both 4x100m relays and heptathlon.

American Rai Benjamin and Norway’s Karsten Warholm meet in the 400m hurdles for a ninth time in their careers. In an epic final at the Tokyo Olympics, Warholm lowered his world record by an astonishing three-quarters of a second for gold; Benjamin dipped under Warholm’s previous record for silver; and Brazilian Alison dos Santos clocked the fourth-fastest time in history for bronze. That race is tough to beat, but if any trio’s encore can live up to the original, it’s this one — they own all 17 of the event’s best all-time marks.

Head-to-head, Warholm went 4-0 before finishing seventh to Benjamin’s silver at 2022 Worlds after an injury-plagued season. He leapt back atop the podium at 2023 Worlds, taking gold over Benjamin’s bronze. But since then, Benjamin is 2-0 with wins at the 2023 Pre Classic and this year’s Monaco Diamond League meet. If Warholm pulls off the 400m hurdles title defense, he becomes the first man to repeat since Glenn Davis at the Melbourne 1956 and Rome 1960 Games. If Benjamin wins, it’s his first individual global title.

In the relays, the Americans enter their respective finals with the top qualifying times, poised to strike double gold. The U.S. women’s team took silver in Tokyo and gold at the 2016 Rio Olympics. The men, meanwhile, are in the midst of a treacherous drought — a sloppy handoff exit in Tokyo, a zone violation DQ in Rio, a retroactive doping DQ post silver in London and a baton drop in Beijing. That team last won a medal at the 2004 Athens Olympics, a silver, and gold at the Games prior in Sydney.

Jamaica, a thorn in Team USA’s side for more than a decade, is suddenly out of the picture in Paris. Its women’s team is missing Elaine Thompson-Herah, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson, and its men’s team did not qualify for the final. This leaves open a chance for both U.S. teams to win gold for the first time since the 1992 Barcelona Games.

Two-time world medalist Anna Hall of the U.S. sits in third place (3956) after Day 1 of the heptathlon. The leader is Britain’s 2019 and 2023 world champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson (4055), followed by two-time defending Olympia champion Nafi Thiam (4007) of Belgium in second. The remaining events — long jump, javelin and the 800m — heavily favor both KJT and Thiam, but Hall possess the potential, especially in the 800m, to hang on for a podium spot.

American Chase Jackson, nee Ealey, didn’t make the shot put final, placing 17th in Thursday’s qualifying. The two-time reigning world champion missed out on the Tokyo Olympics altogether after two bouts with COVID-19, and had entered Paris the favorite. Canadian Sarah Mitton, the reigning indoor world champion, now assumes that title in the final.



