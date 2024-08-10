Paris Olympics Day 15 Preview (Aug. 10): Team USA men’s basketball, USWNT compete for gold

Each day of the 2024 Paris Olympics, NBC Olympics will run down all sports in action, highlighting major athletes and marquee events. Every event streams live on NBCOlympics.com, Peacock, NBC.com and the NBC Sports app, and many will also air on the TV networks of NBC. Visit the schedule page for full listings.

Gold is in the Parisian air with abundant U.S. title opportunities in multiple disciplines including men’s basketball, women’s soccer and track and field. NBA superstars LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Step Curry look to lead Team USA past the host nation for gold No. 17, while the USWNT and “Triple Espresso” Trinity Rodman, Sophia Smith and Mallory Swanson seek the team’s best finish since London.

In track and field, the U.S. aims to sweep the women’s 100m hurdles; Grant Fisher and Nikki Hiltz target respective podiums in the men’s 5000m and women’s 1500m; Kenyan marathon legend Eliud Kipchoge attempts a three-peat title defense; and Team USA goes for gold in the men’s and women’s 4x400m relays. Elsewhere, the U.S. has medal-favorites in men’s breaking (“Victor”) and women’s canoe sprint (Nevin Harrison).

Below, a full breakdown of the top events and athletes to watch on Day 15.

Basketball

A rematch of the Tokyo Olympic final, the U.S. men’s team takes on host-nation France for gold, attempting to win its fifth-straight title. The Americans beat the French 87-82 three years ago with 29 points from tournament MVP Kevin Durant. In Paris, the French lost once during group play to Germany, while the Americans remain perfect — their last defeat at the Games coming in an 83-76 Tokyo Olympics opener… against France.

In the semifinals, Olympic newcomer Steph Curry dropped a tournament-high 36 points to rescue Team USA from being upset by three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic and Serbia, 95-91. Meanwhile, France advanced in a second effort against Germany, 73-69, paced by 17 points from Real Madrid club player Guerschon Yabusele.

Based on statistics this game should not be close. Collectively, the Americans own four of the top five point totals from this tournament and are averaging a competition-best 106.8 points per game. Individually, they have five players averaging 13 or more ppg: four-time Olympian Lebron James (14.2), Anthony Edwards (13.8), U.S. all-time leading Olympic scorer Durant (13.6), Joel Embiid (13) and Curry (13). But that’s not everything — just ask the 2004 team.

France’s imposing front court features 7-foot-3 NBA Rookie of the Year Victor Wembanyama, who’s averaging 10.2 rebounds per game, and 7-foot-1 four-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert.

Men's Bronze Medal Game, Germany vs. Serbia

Germany vs. Serbia

