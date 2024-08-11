Paris Olympics Day 16 Preview (Aug. 11): U.S. women’s basketball, volleyball close out Paris playing for gold

Each day of the 2024 Paris Olympics, NBC Olympics will run down all sports in action, highlighting major athletes and marquee events. Every event streams live on NBCOlympics.com, Peacock, NBC.com and the NBC Sports app, and many will also air on the TV networks of NBC. Visit the schedule page for full listings.

After 15 magnificent days, competition wraps up at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

Team USA women’s basketball (A’ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart), volleyball (Annie Drews, Kathryn Plummer) and cyclist Jennifer Valente all attempt to repeat titles from Tokyo — for basketball, a historic eighth-straight gold.

Below, a full breakdown of the top events and athletes to watch on Day 16 ahead of the Closing Ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Basketball

The American women face France a day after the U.S. men defeated the host nation 98-87. A rematch from London, won by the U.S. 86-59, it’s the first time two nations have played for gold in both tournaments at the same Games.

Superstars A’ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart have been brilliant this tournament, averaging 18 or more points per game and ranking second and third in efficiency scores. Wilson also has 9.6 rebounds per game and 2.4 blocks per game.

If the women’s team completes the eight-peat, it would set an Olympic team sport record.

Basketball Event Time (ET) How to Watch Women’s Bronze Medal Game,

Belgium vs. Australia

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.