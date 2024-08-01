Paris Olympics Day 5 Preview (Aug. 1): Simone Biles in the all-around

Each day of the 2024 Paris Olympics, NBC Olympics will run down all sports in action, highlighting major athletes and marquee events. Every event streams live on NBCOlympics.com, Peacock, NBC.com and the NBC Sports app, and many will also air on the TV networks of NBC. Visit the schedule page for full listings.

Simone Biles seeks a sixth-straight Team USA gold in the women’s gymnastics all-around, U.S. rowing grinds in Vaires-sur-Marne to redeem a Tokyo medal shutout, and U.S. women’s basketball takes on Belgium.

Elsewhere, American swimmers stars Katie Ledecky, Kate Douglass and Regan Smith pack the pool, and Paris individual fencing gold medalist Lee Kiefer competes in the team foil event.

Below, a full breakdown of the top events and athletes to watch on Day 6.

Gymnastics

Simone Biles is back and once again the favorite in the all-around, looking to pick up where she left off in Rio after missing the event in Tokyo.

The 27-year-old captured her sixth world title in the discipline last year – tied for most all-time, men’s or women’s – and clinched a record ninth national all-around title at U.S. Trials in June.

Biles performed strong in Paris qualifications, topping two of the four apparatuses in floor and vault. She ranked ninth on uneven bars and second behind China’s Zhou Yaqin on beam.

She’ll be tested by Brazilian Rebeca Andrade, runner-up to Biles at 2023 Worlds and silver medalist in Tokyo, as well as teammate and defending Olympic champion Suni Lee.

If Biles wins, she’ll become the second-oldest women’s all-around gold medalist behind Helsinki 1952’s Maria Gorokhovskaya.

Gymnastics Event Time (ET) How to Watch Women’s Individual All-Around Final

