Paris Olympics Day 7 Preview (Aug. 2): Dressel duels in 50m free, U.S. men’s soccer seeks semis

Each day of the 2024 Paris Olympics, NBC Olympics will run down all sports in action, highlighting major athletes and marquee events.

U.S. men’s soccer takes on Morocco in its first Olympic quarterfinal since 2000, track and field competition gets underway with Sha’Carri Richardson and Ryan Crouser, and U.S. equestrian vaults toward the jumping team podium.

In the pool, Caeleb Dressel attempts to defend his Olympic title in the splash-and-dash 50m freestyle, Regan Smith and Phoebe Bacon shoot for the podium in the 200m backstroke, and French phenom Leon Marchand aims to add a fourth gold to his collection. Meanwhile, U.S. rowing tries to keep the good vibes flowing in the women’s pair and lightweight double sculls.

Below, a full breakdown of the top events and athletes to watch on Day 6.

Swimming

American Caeleb Dressel is back in the water to defend his gold in the men’s 50m freestyle. The two-time world champion broke the event’s Olympic record in Tokyo for a third individual title at those Games.

In Paris he’ll be a slight underdog to 2023 and 2022 world champions Cameron McEvoy of Australia and Great Britain’s Ben Proud, who’ve crowded the event’s podium at Worlds in Dressel’s absence.

Already with one gold from opening night’s 4x100m free relay, Dressel placed fifth overall in Thursday’s semifinals, while Proud and McEvoy clocked the same exact time for the top two spots.

Team USA’s Regan Smith already has two silvers in Paris in the 100m backstroke and 200m butterfly, and she’d love to find a gold in the 200m backstroke, an event in which she used to hold the world record.

That world record now belongs to Australia’s Kaylee McKeown, the double backstroke gold medalist from Tokyo who’s already defended her 100m title against Smith.

Smith’s teammate Phoebe Bacon, the 2022 world silver medalist, topped Thursday’s semifinals, registering a faster time than McKeown from a separate section. Regan finished sixth overall.

In the men’s 200m individual medley, the spotlight once again turns to France’s Leon Marchand, owner of three golds so far in Paris in the 200m breast, 200m fly and 400m IM, which he won by nearly six seconds.

If someone’s to upset the 22-year-old phenom, it could be American Carson Foster. The runner-up to Marchand at 2022 Worlds, Foster took bronze in Sunday’s 400 IM final and was only sixth hundredths of a second away overall in Thursday’s semifinals.

