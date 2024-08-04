Paris Olympics Day 9 Preview (Aug. 4): Lyles locks in on 100m, Djokovic-Alcaraz duel, swimming caps off

Each day of the 2024 Paris Olympics, NBC Olympics will run down all sports in action, highlighting major athletes and marquee events. Every event streams live on NBCOlympics.com, Peacock, NBC.com and the NBC Sports app, and many will also air on the TV networks of NBC. Visit the schedule page for full listings.

Noah Lyles sets out to complete the first men’s 100m-200m double since Usain Bolt in Rio, Novak Djokovic searches for elusive Olympic gold against Carlos Alcaraz, and Suni Lee competes for another medal on uneven bars.

On the last day in the pool, Bobby Finke looks to defend his 1500m freestyle title, while other U.S. swimming stars close things out in the 4x100m medleys. Finally, Xander Schauffele tries to defend his Olympic gold in golf.

Below, a full breakdown of the top events and athletes to watch on Day 9.

Track and Field

Noah Lyles‘ moment is here. The once-specialist at 200m initially turned heads after adding the prestigious 100m to his focused pursuits, then quieted naysayers with a 100m-200m double at Worlds last year — the first to accomplish that feat since Usain Bolt in 2015. The 27-year-old Virginian didn’t stop there, claiming world indoor 60m silver in March, and doubling in the short sprints again at U.S. Trials in June. He enters Paris the favorite.

Nothing is guaranteed, though, especially in track’s premiere event; just look at Marcell Jacobs‘ Tokyo’s stunner. Lyles needs to fend off 23-year-old Jamaicans Kishane Thompson and Oblique Seville, entering as world Nos. 1 and 4, as well as respective Tokyo 100m and 200m silver medalist teammates Fred Kerley and Kenny Bednarek. This is Kerley’s sixth straight global championship team, and as an ex-quarter-miler he knows a thing or two about moving down in distance. Yes, it’s been a rather tumultuous year for the 2022 world champion, but don’t sleep on him.

Bednarek and Kerley tied for the fastest times of Saturday’s heats. Seville and Thompson were fifth and sixth, and Lyles was a somewhat surprising 12th.

The day’s other two finals are in men’s hammer throw and women’s high jump. Both include talented and decorated Americans in Rudy Winkler and Vashti Cunningham, but the competition is just too fierce. Look for reigning world champion Ethan Katzberg of Canada, 22, to take the hammer event — moustache and all — and world record-holder Yaroslava Mahuchikh to improve on Tokyo bronze to Paris gold in the high jump.

Other top Americans in prelims: Gabby Thomas (200m), Grant Holloway (110m hurdles) and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone (400m hurdles).

Track and Field Event Time (ET) How to Watch Women’s 200m Heats 4:55 a.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock Men’s 110m Hurdles Heats 5:50 a.m. Women’s 400m Hurdles Heats 6:35 a.m. Women’s High Jump Final

