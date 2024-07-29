Paris Olympics July 29 recap, highlights: U.S. men’s gymnastics team captures bronze

Each and every day of the 2024 Paris Olympics, NBCOlympics.com will keep you updated overnight with the biggest stories from across the Olympic landscape. All competition streams live on NBCOlympics.com and Peacock — visit the schedule page for more details. We will continue to update this recap throughout the day.

On Monday, the United States men’s gymnastics team won bronze in the all-around team final — the first medal for the U.S. men’s team in 16 years (bronze, 2008 Beijing Games). The day’s accolades didn’t stop there for Team USA. Elsewhere, the U.S. finished 2-3 on the podium in the men’s skateboarding street final thanks to strong showings from Jagger Eaton and Nyjah Huston.

Here’s what you should know from Day 3 of competition.

Gymnastics: Stephen Nedoroscik comes in clutch for USA in men’s team final

For the first time since 2008, the United States men’s gymnastics team finished on the podium at the Olympics.

Japan reclaimed the gold medal with 259.594 points. China won silver with 259.062 points and the U.S. were close behind with 257.793 points.

The men’s team of Frederick Richard, Brody Malone, Asher Hong, Paul Juda and Stephen Nedoroscik came together to earn the bronze medal. In the final rotation, the U.S. needed three strong performances on pommel horse to secure the medal. Nedoroscik had to wait over two hours to compete in his one and only event, but his clutch routine on the pommel horse all but sealed the deal with a solid score of 14.866.

